For Flavor-Packed Popcorn, Grind Your Own Seasoning
Whether you're settling in for a movie night or just looking for a light snack, popcorn is a tasty treat that is fun to eat. There are so many ways to make plain popcorn more interesting, from levels of butter and salt to seasoning mixes and sticky drizzles. Making your own batch of popcorn seasoning from scratch at home is an easy way to make sure that your popcorn is flavored exactly how you like it. Unlike store-bought seasoning mixes, when you make your own popcorn seasoning at home, you can customize the ratio of the ingredients. Additionally, you will always know exactly what is in your homemade popcorn seasoning blend while store-bought seasonings often contain unfamiliar additives or preservatives.
Making your own popcorn seasoning at home is as simple as it is flavorful. But don't just throw some spices on top and call it a day — break out your mortar and pestle (or your food processor) and grind them fresh yourself. Then, after you've chosen your components, all you have to do is combine them and grind them into a fine powder that's fresh, flavorful, and easy to sprinkle on and coat the popcorn with. Then your custom popcorn seasoning will be ready to enjoy anytime you're ready to get popping!
How to grind your seasonings
Making custom popcorn seasoning at home is much easier than you might think. Once you've chosen the ingredients you want in your seasoning blend, it's time to combine and grind. Just make sure that any herbs, spices, or other components you add are already dried because moisture can mess with the texture of your seasoning blend and make it clumpy. This is especially important if you're storing any seasoning mix in an airtight container for later because moisture in the mix can lead to mold.
There are a few different ways to grind up your seasoning mix, including using a mortar and pestle, a coffee grinder, or a food processor. If you choose to use an automated method like a coffee grinder or food processor, make sure the machine can grind things down to a pretty fine texture. The finer you grind the spices, the easier it will be for the mixture to get into all the nooks and crannies of the popcorn. You ideally want to create a fine powder. You can get the most control over the texture by grinding the blend by hand with a mortar and pestle. After adding your ingredients to the mortar, firmly press the pestle down in a circular motion repeatedly. Examine your work once in a while to see if it everything is powdery in texture yet. Once your seasoning blend is ready, toss your popcorn in butter or oil, sprinkle on the seasoning, and enjoy!
Seasonings combinations
The types of spices, herbs, and other seasonings you use in your popcorn seasoning are totally up to you. You may want to experiment with different flavor profiles until you find a combination you like best. Spicy, sweet, or anything in between, your popcorn will be bursting with flavor after you create your own DIY seasoning mixes.
Most popcorn seasoning blends include a classic base of salt for an easy start. From there, it's time to decide whether you want your popcorn to be spicy, cheesy, savory, sweet, or to mimic ingredients in other foods you love. For a classic and simple combination, try getting a little cheesy with some cheddar cheese powder, dried mustard seed, and cayenne pepper.
For churro-inspired flavor, try grinding up cinnamon, white sugar, and brown sugar together. Want popcorn inspired by your favorite bagel shop? Try making an everything bagel seasoning powder by grinding up sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onions, and poppy seeds. Looking for a bit of a citrus twist? Create a homemade lemon pepper seasoning using dried lemon zest, salt, and peppercorns. Whichever ingredients you choose, making your own popcorn seasoning blend at home is the best way to make plain popcorn flavorful and delicious.