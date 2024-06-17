The Big Mistake To Avoid When Pairing Cheese And Chocolate

Cheese and chocolate can make for a delectable pairing due to the complex flavor profiles found in both products, which are heavily influenced by where the ingredients are sourced. But while cheese and chocolate can be a match made in heaven, pairing them isn't as simple as grabbing your favorites, putting them together, and hoping for the best. We asked for advice from an expert, Matthew Rose, ACS CCP, CCSE, partner at Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, and he shed some light on one easy mistake to make when pairing cheese and chocolate — not keeping it simple.

"I would recommend starting more conservatively for the sake of simplicity. A chocolate with added flavor elements can be an exciting proposition, however when you add an entirely new flavor to an already complex combination of flavors, that further complicates the pairing balance," Rose shared with Daily Meal.

Certain cheese and chocolate pairings have blown up on the internet in recents years, including one questionable trend of putting feta cheese in chocolate cookies. But here's why Rose believes the pairing process is more complex than just mashing cheese with chocolate and calling it a day.