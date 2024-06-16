The Umami-Packed Ingredient That Takes Egg Salad To New Heights

It's important here to make a distinction between white anchovies and brown anchovies. The type a lot of people are likely familiar with are brown anchovies (sometimes referred to as tinned anchovies), which come in a tin and are heavily cured in a salt solution to preserve them over long periods of time. Not only does this process make them absolutely nuclear salty, it also draws out some of their moisture. Brown anchovies do have their uses (they're great ground up as a component in sauces, for example), and you probably could use brown anchovies in egg salad, but it's going to be a whole lot harder to keep their potent, concentrated salt flavor from overwhelming everything else.

Not so with white anchovies (also called anchovy fillets), which are far more fresh than brown ones (hence why they have to be refrigerated). It's easy to spot the differences between the two, as white anchovies are white on one side and silver on the other. And unlike brown anchovies, white anchovies are cured in vinegar and only lightly salted, giving them more of an acidic flavor profile than a salty one. This is important for egg salad, as classic egg salad will often involve either vinegar or mustard (which itself contains vinegar). As such, you get a lot of what you already want in an egg salad, but with a savory umami punch.