Turnips Vs Parsnips: The Difference Between These Two Root Vegetables

Root vegetables have tons of culinary applications. You can make roasted root vegetables, of course, but smooth root vegetable purees are also all the rage. But while you're likely familiar with potatoes and carrots, there are other root vegetables out there. Take parsnips and turnips, for example. These are pretty similarly named, so they must be pretty close to each other, right?

Nope! You can certainly be forgiven for confusing turnips and parsnips; after all, not only are they both root vegetables, but both also end in the same syllable. However, they're actually very little alike in flavor, nutritional profile, and especially appearance — you'll never confuse one for the other if both are in front of you. They don't even belong to the same biological family: Parsnips are in the "Apiaceae" family, which includes carrots, celery, and parsley, while turnips are actually a "Brassicaceae," meaning they share a family with things like broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts.