The Key To Getting The Smoothest Root Vegetable Purée Possible

A proper vegetable purée can elevate any ordinary weeknight meal. When done well, a purée should be vibrant in appearance, with a texture and mouthfeel that's smooth and luscious. In French, the word derives from "purer," which means to purify or strain. From this definition, it's obvious why this cooking method requires a degree of technique and refinement to get right.

But your technical expenditure will be well worth the effort because there's more to purées than meets the eye. At a restaurant, a purée typically plays a supporting role to some flashy piece of protein, but if you make one at home, you can find a multitude of other uses for this silky blend of vegetables. A purée can serve as an alternative starch instead of pasta, rice, or French fries. But it can also be used to thicken soups, add creaminess to sandwiches, bind together burgers, add moisture to a dry meatloaf, and elevate a lifeless sauce.

To make a great purée, you must understand the makeup of your vegetable. Stringy vegetables, like asparagus and celery, require a different cooking method than peas or butternut squash. But when it comes to root vegetables, to get that smooth, silky texture, you need to cook them completely.