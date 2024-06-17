Mayo Does Way More For Sandwiches Than Just Add Flavor

Although many chefs abide by it, the mayo method does have its detractors — those who say that the condiment still contributes to a sandwich's moisture and alters the texture. So if you adhere to that worldview or you're just in search of other techniques for ensuring that your sandwich stays fresh, there are a few other ways to give the mayo a little anti-sogginess assistance.

Bread is a sandwich's foundation (and the primary victim if there's too much moisture), so it's easy to begin with your loaf. John Politte, the chef behind the YouTube channel It's Only Food, told Daily Meal that the best way to prevent soggy sandwiches is to toast the bread. The toasted crispiness stops some of that moisture from seeping in, and you get the added benefit of flavor and crunch.

It also helps to get rid of some of the ingredients' excess moisture before you start assembling. Just take a paper towel to damp veggies like tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, or washed lettuce. Then when you start stacking, place these types of ingredients toward the center of the sandwich instead of directly on the bread. A simple layer of mayo will contribute its oil-fat barrier to the bread and its sandwich structure potential is just one of those uses for mayonnaise that you need to know, but you can give it easy assembly assists like these to make sure you're enjoying the freshest possible sandwich.