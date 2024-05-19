Never Eat A Soggy Sandwich Again With This Clever Condiment Trick

From the humble ham and cheese to the flavorful bánh mì, there are few things better in life than a well-made sandwich. Along with meats, cheeses, and vegetables, condiments are a non-negotiable sandwich addition for most people. However, they can imperil the stability of your sandwich by making the bread hopelessly soggy. Fortunately, you can avoid a lunchtime catastrophe by adding condiments between sandwich fillings, as opposed to slathering them directly onto the bread.

No matter which of the many different mustard varieties you choose for your sandwich, adding this and other condiments with care will prevent the bread from becoming overly saturated. The amount of the condiments you add can also make a big difference in avoiding soggy textures. In this case, use a dollop of mustard or mayo when adding condiments to the center of your sandwich. To give you an idea, the average ham and cheese recipe calls for just three tablespoons of mustard.