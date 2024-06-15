Stop Pickles From Turning Your Sandwich Soggy Using A Mayo Method

Adding chopped pickles to your mayo begins with choosing the right variety. While you can use dill, sweet pickles, or even bread and butter or spicy gherkins to your preference (and depending on the type of sandwich you're making), you'll want your pickles to be firm, as they will better hold their texture when chopped. But it's important to first rinse and pat them dry — you'll need to remove as much excess moisture as possible upfront. To chop your pickles by hand, be sure you chop using a chef's or paring knife into fine, uniform pieces to ensure that your mayo has an even texture, which will make for easier spreading when assembling your sandwich. Alternatively, you can use a blender or food processor to dice them quickly and finely — but if you choose this method, be sure not to over-process, as you want to retain some chunkiness.

Then you'll simply stir them into your mayo — one tablespoon should be sufficient to spread generously on your sandwich; however, anywhere from one to three will provide a fair amount of dressing without overwhelming your other ingredients. And while mayo already contains a fair amount of acidity, the pickles — which are moderately acidic — will elevate and enhance its flavor, providing a seriously tasty boost to your spread reminiscent of tartar sauce while also couching their remaining moisture in the thick, creamy spread, keeping your sandwich dry.