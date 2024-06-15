Stop Pickles From Turning Your Sandwich Soggy Using A Mayo Method
A good deli sandwich is almost incomplete without a thick slice or spear of pickle. But there's no question about it — while pickles impart a delicious briny flavor to your sandwich, counterbalancing the smokiness and butteriness of meats and cheeses, layering them directly on top can make your sandwich soggy and lifeless due to their juices. Luckily, there's a way to prevent that unpleasant sogginess: Chopping your pickles and adding them to your mayo instead of placing the slices directly on your bread.
Draining and then chopping your pickles will reduce the amount of liquid they contain (and add to your sandwich) and help you better maintain the texture of your bread. Additionally, due to its hydrophobic ingredients, which help keep water at bay, mayo — when spread on both slices of your bread — will serve as a barrier to moisture brought by other ingredients, such as tomatoes, onions, and pickles, that can otherwise add significant wetness to your sandwich. So, adding your chopped pickles to mayo is a genius way to temper that moisture content, not to mention add acidity to balance the richness, creating a deliciously versatile and tangy spread with an evenly distributed crunch in every bite.
Using the mayo method for non-soggy sandwiches
Adding chopped pickles to your mayo begins with choosing the right variety. While you can use dill, sweet pickles, or even bread and butter or spicy gherkins to your preference (and depending on the type of sandwich you're making), you'll want your pickles to be firm, as they will better hold their texture when chopped. But it's important to first rinse and pat them dry — you'll need to remove as much excess moisture as possible upfront. To chop your pickles by hand, be sure you chop using a chef's or paring knife into fine, uniform pieces to ensure that your mayo has an even texture, which will make for easier spreading when assembling your sandwich. Alternatively, you can use a blender or food processor to dice them quickly and finely — but if you choose this method, be sure not to over-process, as you want to retain some chunkiness.
Then you'll simply stir them into your mayo — one tablespoon should be sufficient to spread generously on your sandwich; however, anywhere from one to three will provide a fair amount of dressing without overwhelming your other ingredients. And while mayo already contains a fair amount of acidity, the pickles — which are moderately acidic — will elevate and enhance its flavor, providing a seriously tasty boost to your spread reminiscent of tartar sauce while also couching their remaining moisture in the thick, creamy spread, keeping your sandwich dry.
Delicious flavor upgrades for your pickle mayo
Looking to take that chopped pickle mayo to the next level before spreading it on your sandwich? The good news is that your mayo isn't just a great way to prevent a soggy sandwich — it also serves as an excellent creamy base for a variety of flavor additions. Feel free to season your mayo with anything from garlic powder to lemon juice — it's entirely up to your preferences. However, you'll want to be sure to let your mayo sit briefly before spreading it on your bread so that all of your seasonings can come together.
For an even tangier variation on your spread, consider adding some Worcestershire sauce, dijon mustard, and dill to make a delicious remoulade sauce. Remoulade sauce pairs well with seafood and would be a great addition to a New Orleans-style po'boy sandwich or even a grilled salmon sandwich. If you like a hotter spread, consider adding some sriracha sauce — this sriracha sauce hack will create delicious pairings with smoky meats such as ham and pastrami. But for this, consider using sweet pickles to balance the heat. Get creative, and enjoy.