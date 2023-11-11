Tartar Sauce Is Good For Way More Than Just Fish

Tartar sauce is traditionally paired with fish and other types of seafood, as the tangy condiment adds a bit of brightness to the often-rich flavors of fish, particularly breaded varieties. The beauty of this pairing has much to do with tartar sauce's ingredients, which can include dill pickles, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, capers, and seasonings like salt and onion powder. Despite its frequent association with fish, tartar sauce is also delicious on other breaded goodies, such as air-fried cauliflower bites.

If you love fried foods but aren't a huge fan of their impact on your health, air fryers offer a great alternative, according to a medically reviewed article on WebMD. These appliances can create the deliciously crispy texture synonymous with fried foods but with much less oil than would normally be necessary. And when you're frying up something as wholesome as cauliflower, you can enjoy a tasty treat while still maintaining healthy dining habits. Much like its impact on fried fish, tartar sauce is the perfect accompaniment for fried veggies, as well as many other delicious recipes.