Why You Should Never Use Heirloom Tomatoes For Pasta Sauce

Whether you like starchy gnocchi, meaty lasagna, or classic spaghetti, pasta sauce works in an endless variety of Italian noodle dishes. Although there are dozens of high-quality jarred sauces on the market — and a few simple kitchen hacks can improve their store-bought flavor – nothing beats homemade pasta sauce. We're not just talking about red sauce sourced from tomato paste; we're talking about a proper from-scratch masterpiece made from whole tomatoes. And although there are many varieties to make homemade pasta sauce with, it should never be heirloom.

Heirloom tomatoes flaunt unique and diverse flavor profiles that vary depending on the subvariety. Whether it's a Green Zebra, Valencia, or Brandywine, heirloom tomatoes are bright, sweet, juicy, and marked by a taste that's complex and dynamic. Their bold flavor is directly attributed to their volatile compounds – tiny molecules that contribute to their aromatic elegance and distinctive taste. However, volatile compounds are sensitive to heat. When heirloom tomatoes are cooked, these compounds evaporate, and the fruit loses its vibrant flavor and aroma. Non-shocking fact of the day: you must cook tomatoes to make pasta sauce. So, spare your heirloom tomatoes from the heat and find other, more fitting ways to use them so you can get the most out of their lively flavor.