The Fascinating Origin Of Carvel's Mascot, Fudgie The Whale

Iconic food mascots have been around for longer than you might realize. The first true food mascot was the Quaker Oats Man in 1877 (although the more cartoonish mascots would have to wait until the Planters Mr. Peanut character in 1916). They're a good marketing policy, as there's a fascinating psychology behind the success of food mascots, and they often branch out into other domains than ad copy, like how Bob's Big Boy is the fast food mascot that got his own comic series. And while some of their histories are as simple as "an ad agency thought of the character" and that's it, a few have origin stories that are a bit more complex.

Fudgie the Whale, the mascot for Carvel, might have one of the odder origin stories, because not only is he (and Carvel has been very definite that Fudgie is a "he") the mascot for the food brand, he is literally the food itself. Layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream come sandwiched around a thin center of the company's signature Crunchies, and the whole thing is coated liberally in — what else — fudge. Most of all, Fudgie wasn't some ad exec's creation; he was the personal brainchild of company founder Tom Carvel.