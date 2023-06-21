What It Means When A Wine Is 'Smooth'

When it comes to wine, there are countless adjectives thrown around to describe its taste and texture, but few seem to be quite as universally loved as "smooth." At first glance, the term might seem vague or even meaningless, but smooth wines boast a distinct characteristic that sets them apart from their more abrasive counterparts: They aren't tannic or acidic.

Matthew Kaner, sommelier and owner of Bar Covell, explained the concept further when speaking with Food & Wine, clarifying that a smooth wine is "a wine that lacks tannic structure ... that also has low acid." Why does this matter? The tannins and acidity present in wine can sometimes create a rough or astringent sensation in the mouth, which some people find unpleasant.

As Kaner explained, "In the fine wine world, [low tannic structure and low acid] would be negatives. But when you're looking for something easy drinking and inexpensive, something you can enjoy and not think too much about it, then smooth is the term people use." Smooth wines skip this abrasive experience altogether, leaving drinkers with an enjoyable and much more approachable taste.

Of course, the world of wine is nothing if not complex, and there are many factors that can contribute to a wine's perceived smoothness. However, understanding the term can help you identify new favorites and broaden your palate. So here's what it really means to be "smooth."