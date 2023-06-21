What It Means When A Wine Is 'Smooth'
When it comes to wine, there are countless adjectives thrown around to describe its taste and texture, but few seem to be quite as universally loved as "smooth." At first glance, the term might seem vague or even meaningless, but smooth wines boast a distinct characteristic that sets them apart from their more abrasive counterparts: They aren't tannic or acidic.
Matthew Kaner, sommelier and owner of Bar Covell, explained the concept further when speaking with Food & Wine, clarifying that a smooth wine is "a wine that lacks tannic structure ... that also has low acid." Why does this matter? The tannins and acidity present in wine can sometimes create a rough or astringent sensation in the mouth, which some people find unpleasant.
As Kaner explained, "In the fine wine world, [low tannic structure and low acid] would be negatives. But when you're looking for something easy drinking and inexpensive, something you can enjoy and not think too much about it, then smooth is the term people use." Smooth wines skip this abrasive experience altogether, leaving drinkers with an enjoyable and much more approachable taste.
Of course, the world of wine is nothing if not complex, and there are many factors that can contribute to a wine's perceived smoothness. However, understanding the term can help you identify new favorites and broaden your palate. So here's what it really means to be "smooth."
Qualities that make a wine smooth
When it comes to describing wine, the word "smooth" often connotes a lack of harshness or rough edges. However, it's important to note that "smooth" can actually describe a range of wine characteristics beyond just low tannins and acid.
According to Wine Folly, most wines have five main characteristics: Sweetness, acidity, tannin, alcohol, and body can all contribute to their perceived smoothness. A smooth wine could be sweet or dry, acidic or mellow, full-bodied or light. It all comes down to the balance of flavors and textures you feel in your mouth as you swirl and taste.
Are there other words you can use to describe a wine without having to revert to the often vague "smooth" identifier? Dustin Wilson, a master sommelier and the owner of Verve Wine, weighed in, saying, "I don't see anything wrong with using the word smooth, so if someone likes saying that, by all means keep it up." He then offered alternatives, such as silky, soft, elegant, and velvety.
Masterclass offers a few other alternatives, using the term "buttery" to describe wines "that have been aged in oak barrels, have low acidity, and have a creamy mouthfeel." A cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay would fit the bill of a buttery wine. The term "opulent," however, refers to a wine that's "silky smooth and full-bodied." You could also use the terms creamy, velvety, and supple to describe a wine that lacks a noticeable tannic structure.
The smoothest wines
When it comes to smooth wines, sommeliers have a few go-to grape varieties that deliver that silky mouthfeel customers love. Dustin Wilson pointed out that "Pinot Noir, Gamay, Grenache, Trousseau, and Poulsard [are] classic examples of smooth wine." These grapes typically have low tannins and acidity, resulting in a soft and delicate feel when they hit your tongue. However, it's not just the grape that determines whether a wine is smooth or not. The winemaking process also plays a significant role in achieving that coveted smoothness.
According to the Wall Street Journal, David Ramey of Ramey Wine Cellars uses a combination of techniques that involve, among others, minimizing skin contact during fermentation and fermenting in small barrels or tanks. These techniques have been proven to produce wines with a rich texture, creamy mouthfeel, and low tannins, which give a full, rounded finish. Time is also crucial, as the aging process can take a rough-around-the-edges wine and help it mature into a smooth masterpiece. And don't forget the importance of a good swirl: By introducing oxygen to the wine, tannins are leveled out, and the wine becomes all the more approachable and easy to drink.
At the end of the day, smooth wines are all about the mouthfeel. Once you learn which wines result in a softer, silkier mouthfeel for you, it's time to move on to expert wine pairing tips to elevate the experience even further.