Crabfest Is Officially Back At Red Lobster, With Some New Additions
Red Lobster is known for its "-fests." During Lobsterfest, Red Lobster releases a collection of new and returning lobster entrées. Now, Crabfest is washing up at Red Lobsters across the country.
Much like Lobsterfest, Crabfest is a time for guests to come in and indulge in crab-centric entrées. According to a June 5 press release, guests can not only choose from a full pound of either Bairdi or snow crab legs but also how the crab can be served. Guests can choose from three new flavor options — roasted garlic butter, honey sriracha, and lemon pepper — or just have the crab legs steamed. The crab legs are then served over crispy potatoes and a choice of side dish. For something more substantial, guests can order the "Crab & Oscar-Topped Sirloin," a half-pound of snow crab and a 7-ounce sirloin topped with lump crab and garlic cream, along with a choice of two sides. In summary, that's a whole lot of crab.
But Red Lobster isn't just giving guests sirloin and some crab legs and calling it a day. This Crabfest, Red Lobster is rolling out brand-new appetizers and desserts to go with all that surf and turf. And believe it or not, one of the new appetizers is loaded with crab.
Red Lobster introduces Crabby Fries and strawberry cheesecake
Red Lobster's new Crabby Cheese Fries consist of "seasoned fries topped with Red Lobster's cheese sauce and lump crab in a decadent garlic cream." If you're not into eating an enormous portion of steak and crab, the crab fries may be a good choice, considering they have many of the same ingredients found in the aforementioned surf and turf.
To round out all that crab, Red Lobster is introducing strawberry cheesecake and two new alcoholic drinks. Guests can choose between the $5 Watermelon Martini or the "Ruby Mule," which includes grapefruit vodka, ginger beer, and raspberry.
If you're a Red Lobster fan and find yourself craving some crab, whether it be on fries or tossed in lemon pepper, you may want to visit the restaurant chain soon. Crabfest is only here for a limited time before it swims back out to sea.