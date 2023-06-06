Crabfest Is Officially Back At Red Lobster, With Some New Additions

Red Lobster is known for its "-fests." During Lobsterfest, Red Lobster releases a collection of new and returning lobster entrées. Now, Crabfest is washing up at Red Lobsters across the country.

Much like Lobsterfest, Crabfest is a time for guests to come in and indulge in crab-centric entrées. According to a June 5 press release, guests can not only choose from a full pound of either Bairdi or snow crab legs but also how the crab can be served. Guests can choose from three new flavor options — roasted garlic butter, honey sriracha, and lemon pepper — or just have the crab legs steamed. The crab legs are then served over crispy potatoes and a choice of side dish. For something more substantial, guests can order the "Crab & Oscar-Topped Sirloin," a half-pound of snow crab and a 7-ounce sirloin topped with lump crab and garlic cream, along with a choice of two sides. In summary, that's a whole lot of crab.

But Red Lobster isn't just giving guests sirloin and some crab legs and calling it a day. This Crabfest, Red Lobster is rolling out brand-new appetizers and desserts to go with all that surf and turf. And believe it or not, one of the new appetizers is loaded with crab.