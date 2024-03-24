The Secret Ingredient Ina Garten Swears By For Roasted Potatoes

As one of America's most beloved chefs and food personalities, Ina Garten knows the way to your heart — and it's almost always through your stomach. She manages to whip up some of the most comforting classic dishes in a way that is universal and familiar, yet exciting. And what's more comforting and classic than roasted potatoes? There may be a few detractors out there, but it's pretty hard for most diners to argue that the combination of a crisp outside and fluffy interior — at once salty and naturally sweet — isn't one of the most satisfying dishes in the food world.

But as perfect as they may be as is, leave it to Garten to elevate this iconic dish with a single ingredient. In a recipe shared in her 2012 cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof," Garten revealed she adds pancetta. The combination of this salty cured pork with the starchy carbohydrates, which become caramelized thanks to the trusty culinary phenomenon known as the Maillard reaction, creates an ideal balance that keeps you coming back bite after bite.