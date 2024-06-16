Ordered An Entire Soda Cup Of Cane's Sauce? Here's How To Use Every Last Drop

Fast food joint Raising Cane's is known for their fresh chicken tenders, crinkle cut french fries, and one-of-a-kind dipping sauce. Raising Cane's sauce has a unique taste that perfectly blends a spicy tang with a creamy consistency. It is so beloved by fans, that people have started pushing the limits on just how much sauce they can order. While the traditional dipping sauces come in small, lidded dipping containers that can easily fit into the palm of your hand, the restaurant will give you a soda cup full of the sauce if you ask nicely.

While it's not officially on the menu, plenty of true Raising Cane's fans know for a fact that this sauce hack is the real deal. Creators on TikTok have also been proving the extra Cane's sauce theory correct by showing off their medium 22-ounce soda cups full of sauce –- some creators even copped the large 32-ounce cup full of tangy dipping deliciousness. The official Raising Cane's TikTok account even confirmed that this secret menu hack is legit. The price for a drink sized cup full of Cane's sauce will vary depending on location. One creator claimed that their 22-ounce cup was $5.99, while another paid $6.50 for the same size. But just because you can buy a cup full of Cane's sauce, doesn't mean you should.