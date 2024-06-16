Ordered An Entire Soda Cup Of Cane's Sauce? Here's How To Use Every Last Drop
Fast food joint Raising Cane's is known for their fresh chicken tenders, crinkle cut french fries, and one-of-a-kind dipping sauce. Raising Cane's sauce has a unique taste that perfectly blends a spicy tang with a creamy consistency. It is so beloved by fans, that people have started pushing the limits on just how much sauce they can order. While the traditional dipping sauces come in small, lidded dipping containers that can easily fit into the palm of your hand, the restaurant will give you a soda cup full of the sauce if you ask nicely.
While it's not officially on the menu, plenty of true Raising Cane's fans know for a fact that this sauce hack is the real deal. Creators on TikTok have also been proving the extra Cane's sauce theory correct by showing off their medium 22-ounce soda cups full of sauce –- some creators even copped the large 32-ounce cup full of tangy dipping deliciousness. The official Raising Cane's TikTok account even confirmed that this secret menu hack is legit. The price for a drink sized cup full of Cane's sauce will vary depending on location. One creator claimed that their 22-ounce cup was $5.99, while another paid $6.50 for the same size. But just because you can buy a cup full of Cane's sauce, doesn't mean you should.
Don't snag a massive cup of sauce just for the views
Be ready to fully commit if you are planning on tackling up to 32 ounces of Cane's sauce. The visual of a large drink cup full of dipping sauce is definitely worthy of posting on social, but this novelty can quickly become a trend full of food waste. One creator on TikTok ordered their Cane's sauce in a 32-ounce cup, then proceeded to shove their entire fist into the cup along with their chicken tender. While it's true that sometimes the intrusive thoughts win, this stunt is a bit too messy and wasteful for our taste.
@princeschloee
Is the canes cup ($5.99) worth it? We think yes but we also could drink it. #canes #canessauce #fastfood #foodreview #food #sauce
Another TikToker conducted an experiment to figure out just how much of a 22-ounce cup full of the fast food secret sauce would be used in one sitting. After ordering a Caniac Combo, consisting of six chicken tenders, a serving of french fries, coleslaw, and a slice of Texas Toast, they dipped practically every single bite into their Cane's sauce. At the end of the meal, the creator hadn't even used half of the cup full of sauce, recommending that those who don't enjoy bringing home leftovers should not try this hack. Of course, you could share the cup of sauce with multiple friends to use all of the sauce in one sitting, but the thought of everyone using the same dipping sauce container may not be too appetizing.
Be ready to enjoy Cane's sauce with more than chicken and fries
Once you have committed to a 22 or even 32-ounce cup full of Cane's sauce, you'll likely have to get creative with ways to store and later use the leftover sauce. Even if you order extra tenders and fully douse every bite in sauce, you'll most likely end up with more sauce than you can comfortably enjoy in one sitting. To safely store the secret sauce, simply transfer it from the lidded soda cup to an airtight container, bottle, or mason jar, and store it in the fridge. When properly stored, it can last up to two weeks before expiring. Unlike Chick-Fil-A who sells their iconic sauce by the bottle, Cane's has yet to distribute their signature dip in stores, so snagging a 32-ounce cup and chilling the rest is a great way to bring Cane's sauce home with you.
The tangy dipping sauce goes well with more than just chicken fingers. Next time you make a sandwich, burger, or wrap, try swapping out traditional mayo and mustard for that extra Cane's sauce. You could even get really experimental and use a spoonful of two of Cane's sauce in your next pasta dish to spice things up — the creamy base and slight spice in the dip lends itself well to meals like Cajun Alfredo fettuccine, zesty mac and cheese, or a chicken bacon ranch pasta dish. You can even use Cane's sauce as the base for a homemade pizza. With leftover Cane's sauce, the possibilities are endless.