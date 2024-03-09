What Does Raising Cane's Sauce Taste Like?

Established in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane's has proven that chicken tenders and fries aren't just for little kids to enjoy. The popular fast food chain has earned a dedicated fan base, serving a simple menu of chicken in tender or sandwich form, and a side of crinkle cut fries, Texas Toast, and coleslaw. But if there is one thing that really sets Cane's apart from other chicken joints, it's actually their signature dipping sauce.

The pinkish-orange spread may look similar to Thousand Island or Russian dressing, but its unique flavor is said to be a mixture of creamy and tangy, with a generous amount of seasoning that provides subtle heat on the back end. One lover of Cane's spread described the sauce on Reddit as, "...one of the best things you'll ever put in your mouth." The sauce is so beloved, that fans have even requested 22 oz. cups full of it for dipping rather than sipping. A viral TikTok with over 13 million views showed off just how much sauce you can get for $5.99, using almost half the cup to eat their chicken, fries, and Texas toast. One commenter perfectly summed up how many Cane's fans feel about this sought-after spread: "Food is simply my vessel to eat sauce."