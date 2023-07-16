The Fun Peanut Butter Hack For Utilizing Every Last Drop

If you're a pro at making peanut butter jelly sandwiches, you'll know how frustrating it is to scrape out the last dregs of peanut butter from its jar. A TikTok hack has come to the rescue by showing that spinning a jar of peanut butter on the floor will help to make the PB creamier and rise to the top of its jar so it's easier to scoop out. The hack was started by someone with the username @equivocal_intuition, but it was the user @shopsplat who made it go viral. So far, @shopsplat's video has been viewed over 88,000 times.

In order for the hack to work, you'll need a jar of mostly-eaten peanut butter that you'll place on the floor and spin with your hands. When you open the jar, you'll see it looks swirly and creamy on top. Okay, okay, we know it sounds unreal. Even @shopsplat expressed doubt in his video, saying, "There's no way this is going to work. If this works, I'm gonna flip." But, after spinning the jar on the floor in front of him for a few minutes, he opened it, and voila — the peanut butter was creamy and full. Of course, the peanut butter hack doesn't cause the jar to become full again (no magic tricks here), but it just looks that way because its contents have been spun around so they get transferred to the top of the jar.