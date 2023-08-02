Neck Meat Is A Delicious Cut You Should Stop Overlooking

When choosing cuts of meat for dinner, popular cuts like ribeye and sirloin come to mind. And if you're cooking steak or using other high-heat methods, these cuts are definitely the choices to go for. But if you're looking for cuts of beef to slow cook, neck meat is a delicious option to consider.

Whole cuts of neck meat are not usually found in the butcher's case, as it is usually a part that gets ground into minced meat along with other off-cuts of the butchering process. The good news is that as consumers look toward more affordable cuts of meat, neck meat will undoubtedly take its place in said butcher's case for home cooks to turn into delightful meals for the family.

So what is the main characteristic of neck meat? Like other hardworking muscles of the steer, it is significantly tougher than tender steak cuts due to the connective tissues intertwined between the muscle fibers. Fret not, as the precedence for coaxing delectable flavors and textures from tough meats has existed for ages: cook it low and slow.