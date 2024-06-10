Give Your Boiled Eggs The Crème Brûlée Treatment And Thanks Us Later

Don't let the fancy name fool you: Preparing boiled egg brûlée is something amateurs can hack as easily as any Michelin-starred chef. However, you should keep a few tips in mind to perfect this cosmopolitan egg dish.

Eating isn't just about taste; it's a full sensory experience, and even if you typically prefer your boiled eggs firm, overcooking is egg brûlée's biggest enemy. If the egg is overdone, the surface might already be excessively dry, and torching it won't do you any favors. A creamy, runny yolk facilitates a decadent mouthfeel that bolsters a mouthwatering textural contrast. About five-and-a-half minutes of boiling — if you're cooking six eggs — will give you the perfect yolk to brûlée.

When it comes to selecting the type of sugar for boiled egg brûlée, don't overcomplicate things. A pinch of classic table sugar caramelizes evenly and makes for a sensational crunch. Due to its molasses content, brown sugar burns too quickly, and because it absorbs liquid, powdered sugar causes a clumpy, uneven crust.

Because lighters burn upwards and matches are too weak of a flame, a kitchen torch is essential for developing that glossy, crystalline crust. A torch works fast, operates on high heat, and facilitates precise control. Set the torch to low heat and remove the flame once the yolk begins to bubble and crystalize.