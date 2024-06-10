Add Chile Peppers To Your Aperol Spritz For A Spicy Twist On The Classic Drink

Aperol spritz cocktails are the perfect summer drink — they're fruity, light, and go down easy. Plus, they're a classy beverage ideal for garden parties, picnics, or any other outdoor event you might be hosting this season.

While there's nothing wrong with a classic Aperol spritz, you can also brighten up the flavor and give it a unique twist by adding hot chile peppers to your drink. Not only do you get a winning sweet and spicy combination, but the savory taste of the peppers also livens up the bitter flavors in the Aperol. At the same time, the sweetness of the drink prevents it from becoming overly spicy. Plus, the tickle of the spice can enhance the effervescence of the beverage. All that results in a drink that's a great alternative to other well-known cocktails, like the spicy margarita.

The drink can also be fairly versatile. You can make it as spicy as you like by playing around with how much pepper you incorporate. And, since it packs a warm kick, it can work to refresh you on cooler weather days, too.