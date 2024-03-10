A Honey Rim Is The Sweet Touch For An Incredible Cocktail

Whether you're a margarita maven or a French 45 fan, a well-made cocktail is an easy way to wind down and uplift your spirits. Although the ingredients that go into a cocktail are what define its bravado, the glass you serve it in can make or break the drinking experience. From sophisticated champagne flutes and coupes to stout rocks glasses, every drinking vessel has its own personality. But regardless of which one speaks to your unique persona, lining the rim of your favorite cocktail glass with honey is an easy way to give it an elevated image along with a sweet taste.

Painting your cocktail glass with honey gives each sip a rich, floral touch. More than just decor for the rim, depending on your method, the honey may also drip into the drink, impacting its flavor profile by infusing the ingredients with an extra dose of sweetness. Plus, its adhesive texture also makes it a secure medium for holding sprinkles of coconut flakes, cinnamon, or edible glitter. Not to mention that honey never goes bad, so you can use this tasty trick with the same jar of honey until you run out without spoilage concerns.