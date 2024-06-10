The Simple Yet Genius Move That Will Salvage Those Broken Taco Shells
Keeping taco shells intact until dinner time is usually easier said than done. Even when handled delicately, there's a risk that the fragile shells will fall to pieces before they ever reach the dinner table. Should this happen to you, there's no need to discard the shells and head back to the store. Instead, adjust your dinner menu and whip up some tasty nachos instead. Broken shells make a great addition to recipes like messy barbacoa beef nachos, which share many of the same ingredients as tacos, such as meat, beans, cheese, onions, and peppers.
Transforming broken taco shells into tasty chips for nachos offers two benefits. First, it spares you the hassle (and expense) of getting new shells to make your Taco Tuesday complete. More importantly, it reduces food waste in your home. There are many things that people do that increase food waste, including buying an excess of groceries and neglecting proper storage. Tossing imperfect foods like broken taco shells is another common issue, one that can be overcome with a little ingenuity in the kitchen.
Tips on boosting the flavor of your makeshift chips
Taco shells are intended to hold a variety of flavorful ingredients, as illustrated by these fun and fresh taco recipes. As a result, the shells themselves can be a little one-note in the flavor department. To give them a boost, place the shell pieces in the oven and heat them for five minutes or so. Baking will give them a nice toasty flavor, but you can also add ingredients to improve their flavor even further.
Combining oil with the right seasonings and coating the chips with the mixture is a foolproof way to create a flavor-rich base for nachos. A neutrally flavored avocado oil will help seasonings like garlic powder, cumin, and chili powder cling to your newly-made nachos. If you want your chips to have a more potent flavor, a smattering of parmesan cheese and smoked paprika are just the thing. While getting the flavor balance correct is key for tasty nachos, how you integrate your ingredients on the plate can also make a big impact.
How to build the perfect plate of nachos
Once you've carefully selected your nacho ingredients and seasoned your broken taco shells, it's time to build your plate. When it comes to meats and veggies, be sure to trim these ingredients into manageable sizes. Avoiding oversized nacho ingredients is important in general, as it makes the dish easier to eat. However, it's especially important when you're using broken shells in the recipe, as some of your chips are bound to be smaller than others.
At this point, it's time to build your nacho layers. The first layer typically consists of your seasoned chips derived from broken taco shells, with your toppings coming next. Once toppings have been applied, feel free to add another layer of chips, which can then be topped with your preferred cheese. This is important if you have a large plate of nachos, otherwise you'll get that boring under layer with no toppings. Classic nacho cheese sauce is always welcome, but you can go for something like a strong cheddar or Monterey Jack for a bolder flavor. Kitchen craftiness is a rewarding trait, and in this instance, can help you create a tasty plate of nachos from an ingredient that might otherwise be discarded.