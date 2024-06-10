The Simple Yet Genius Move That Will Salvage Those Broken Taco Shells

Keeping taco shells intact until dinner time is usually easier said than done. Even when handled delicately, there's a risk that the fragile shells will fall to pieces before they ever reach the dinner table. Should this happen to you, there's no need to discard the shells and head back to the store. Instead, adjust your dinner menu and whip up some tasty nachos instead. Broken shells make a great addition to recipes like messy barbacoa beef nachos, which share many of the same ingredients as tacos, such as meat, beans, cheese, onions, and peppers.

Transforming broken taco shells into tasty chips for nachos offers two benefits. First, it spares you the hassle (and expense) of getting new shells to make your Taco Tuesday complete. More importantly, it reduces food waste in your home. There are many things that people do that increase food waste, including buying an excess of groceries and neglecting proper storage. Tossing imperfect foods like broken taco shells is another common issue, one that can be overcome with a little ingenuity in the kitchen.