The Practical Reason Why Pop-Tarts Are Rectangular

Pop-Tarts have been produced in almost 100 flavors for over five decades. And while which flavor is the best has been long-debated, one thing has remained true for every flavor ever released. Whether frosted or unfrosted, extra chocolatey or full of fruit — every Pop-Tart is rectangular. The reason that everyone's favorite portable pastry is shaped like a rectangle is because Pop-Tarts were designed for the toaster. According to the official Pop-Tarts timeline, Kellogg's chairman William E. LaMothe "had a vision" back in 1963 for a breakfast pastry that could fit into a toaster without mess and "could go anywhere" after being warmed up. After experimenting with a way to make toast and jam portable and easy to carry, the Pop-Tart was born. However, this history of how Pop-Tarts came to be is a slightly contested one.

The New York Times tells a slightly different story than the Pop-Tarts website, claiming it was actually rival cereal makers Post that first announced the idea for a portable breakfast pastry. Kellogg's took note of this ingenious idea and made their own version before Post could release theirs. Kellogg's first called their version of the treat "fruit scones," but later pivoted to the far superior name, Pop-Tarts, proudly becoming the first brand to perfect a rectangular breakfast pastry that was sized to fit into most standard toasters. Regardless of who thought of what first, Kellogg's Pop-Tarts are a breakfast pastry miracle that have been enjoyed by fans since 1964.