Italian Farinata Is The Gluten-Free Pancake Of Your Dreams

Pancakes are one of the world's signature breakfast foods due to being both incredibly delicious and surprisingly versatile. From classic pancakes to pulled pork pancakes, they're a food you can take in all sorts of directions — just remember that first sacrificial pancake is critical for a perfect batch. But if you're gluten-free, you're out of luck when it comes to great pancakes, right?

Wrong! It turns out there's a very tasty gluten-free pancake option if you don't just grab the boxed stuff: Farinata. There's a lot more to Italian food than just pasta, and farinata is a perfect example. Farinata are extremely simple, traditionally made from only a few ingredients including chickpea flour, olive oil, and water — none of which contain gluten. They're typically best in savory preparations, which is why gluten-free chickpea rosemary farinata is the most classic form; rosemary and salt are frequently considered the default seasoning for farinata.

Cooking them is likewise extremely simple. Though the traditional cooking method is to use a copper pan, you don't need to own one to make them, as cast iron works well, too. Whichever you've got, the ingredients are mixed together in the pan, then baked for around 15 minutes.