That First Sacrificial Pancake Is Critical For A Perfect Batch

Pancakes aren't necessarily a difficult breakfast food to make, but there are some techniques when it comes to nailing that perfect batch. Of course, you can go the easy route and add a little water to a shake and pour mix (no judgment), but if you have the extra time, nothing beats from scratch classic homemade pancakes. To get that exterior crispy while keeping the interior soft, you need to make sure the pan is at the perfect temperature. Sometimes that means sacrificing the first pancake and using it as a way to test how hot the pan is — and how much butter you might need.

Pancake batter has a slightly sweet flavor, but it's the lightly caramelized exterior coupled with that fluffy bite that makes this dish so irresistible. Pouring some test batter means you can confirm three important aspects. First, whether the pan is at the right temperature to cook the pancakes properly. Second, whether all areas of the pan will cook evenly, and lastly, if the pan has enough butter or oil to make sure the pancakes won't stick.