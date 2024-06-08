Smoked Ketchup Is The Condiment Your Burgers Need This Summer

While you might enjoy mayo in your potato salad or a simple chimichurri on steak, there may be no condiment more synonymous with summer barbecues than classic tomato ketchup. When grilling season is at its peak and burgers, French fries, and hot dogs are always on the menu, you'll be hard-pressed to have enough ketchup on hand — but while its tangy-sweet flavor is perfect for kids, some grown-ups might find it a bit one-note.

To make ketchup a more sophisticated (and delicious) spread, it's time to try smoking it. There's a reason why you often see tomatoes paired with smoky ingredients like paprika, chipotle peppers, or the spices in basic barbecue sauces: The sweet-tart tang of the fruit and the rich woodsy taste of smoke are ideal flavor partners. It might sound odd at first, but infusing your ketchup with a campfire flavor is easy to do, and adds a ton of complexity to this all-star ingredient.

Smoked ketchup will complement the char of the beef patties that come off your grill, giving simple burgers a major upgrade with little extra effort. There are a few ways to add smokiness to the condiment, from using various appliances to mixing in ingredients that mimic a bit of time in the smoker.