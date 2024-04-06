A Microwave Is The Only Tool You Need To Make Mouthwatering Smoked Salt

Salt is an indispensable ingredient in any culinary pursuit, be it savory or sweet, a simple seared protein, a soup or stew, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and it's even a critical element in your sweets. It functions in so many ways, from simply adding or boosting flavor to helping preserve or brine ingredients. It helps us achieve epicurean excellence, and without it, we'd be lost. Given how much salt we all use on a regular basis, there's always an opportunity to add more flavor to your food. Many worthwhile specialty salt varieties have emerged, from black truffle to espresso, and even red wine-infused. But smoked salt is especially delicious, as it can add a dimension to your food that suggests its been flame-grilled or wood-fired, no combustion necessary.

Plus, to make this near-magical, entirely obsession-worthy seasoning at home, you don't need to put in a ton of time or go out an buy any fancy equipment like a smoker. With minimal effort and a quick trip to the grocery store, you can create memorable smoked salt right in your microwave. All it takes is a bit of technical finesse and the right ingredients, and you'll be leveling up your cooking game in no time.