Matcha Vs Sencha: What Makes These Green Drinks Different?

The question of tea versus coffee is almost as polarizing as that of cats versus dogs. Surprisingly, though, when you delve deep into the different kinds of coffees and teas that are out there, there's such a big difference that it's kind of like discussing the differences between poodles and St. Bernards. As an example, let's use green tea, one of the healthiest teas out there. At a glance, it's easy to assume that all green tea is created equal, but that's not the case at all. There are some major differences between two of the most popular types, matcha and sencha.

It's also important to know the basics if you're going to start drinking more green tea — which you should. There are some seriously miraculous things green tea can do for your body, but that said, you should know the differences so you'll know exactly what you're getting, what's best for you, and which version you'll prefer.

Matcha and sencha might both be green teas, but they're grown and processed in different ways; they're also sold, consumed, and made in different ways, and they even have different health benefits. Although matcha was once more popular, that's shifted in favor of sencha becoming Japan's most popular green tea. Let's find out what sets them apart.