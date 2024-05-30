Anthony Bourdain's Top Tip For Salting Steak On The Grill

Steaks often come in thick cuts, which is why Bourdain's rule of more is more rings true when it comes to salting steak. You want enough salt to permeate the steak's surface, while leaving a bit on the outside to develop a clean sear and flavorful crust. This extra amount of salt aids in setting off the Maillard reaction, drying out the surface of the steak so it caramelizes once it hits the hot grill. By adding the salt right before grilling, you still keep most of the thick steak's inner moisture intact. So don't fret about using much seasoning to cook your steak to perfection, as most of the salt won't have time to make its way through the entire thick steak completely.

For many steaks, Bourdain's preferred method should work perfectly. The steak doesn't need much time to absorb the salt especially if the meat is a high-quality cut already jam-packed with luscious flavor. However, other expert sources recommend a slightly different method, using a salt marinade to imbue the steak with even more flavor. One way to measure the salting time is to base it on the steak's thickness -– for every inch of thickness, let the steak sit with the salt for one hour. This allows the salt to draw out the moisture and the steak to reabsorb it, resulting in a juicy, extra-flavorful steak. Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference.