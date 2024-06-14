Yes, You Can Smoke Olive Oil (And Here's Why You Should)

Cold smoking does still utilize the same smoker you'd stick your barbecue brisket in, but you won't be cooking anything. You'll instead just infuse the flavor of smoke into the olive oil. To cold smoke the oil, you'll need to keep the temperature of the smoker as low as you can (around 110 degrees Fahrenheit at most) while still getting lots of smoke going. One of the easiest ways to get this done is to have a smoker with two distinct chambers so that the olive oil isn't exposed to direct heat — some smokers are specifically built to be able to cold smoke – but it can still be done with any smoker you have on hand. You can even make your own cold smoker.

Once your smoker is at the correct temperature, just put the olive oil in a heat-resistant container and stick it in. To start with, the olive oil should smoke for about two hours. Stir every once in a while as it smokes to get the smoky flavor infused throughout the oil. Once the oil has had this time in the smoker, you can try a taste. If it doesn't have the intensity of smokiness you're looking for, another 30 minutes in the smoker will probably do the trick.