Can You Really Make Your Own Cold Smoker With A Trash Can?

If you've decided you want to cold smoke using the trash can method, author Charlotte Pike recommends using an incinerator bin and flexible duct tube to connect the two (via "Smoking Hot & Cold"). This process will require you to be familiar with a few power tools, depending on how elaborate you want to get with the construction of the smoker. You'll also need some wood chips to smoke your food. Start by placing them in food-grade tins like clean soup or vegetable cans. Now you need to connect the smoking unit (the incinerator bin) with the burning wood chips to the trash can. Afterward, place a metal grate on top of the can — this is where your food sits while being smoked. You can use your grilling grate or pick one up at the hardware store. A similar approach is outlined in the video above.

The smoke will travel into the trash can, where it should be left for a while — how long exactly is up to you. But remember that this food will be sitting in the "danger zone," or the temperature where bacteria can grow: 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If your food isn't cured prior to smoking, it's important to keep an eye on the temperature inside the trash can. If you're up for it, you can go the distance and install a grill thermometer. If you're not a seasoned smoker, it's advisable that you start off with foods that have a lower risk for bacteria, like cheese or veggies. Be sure to play it safe — then feel free to smoke 'em if you got 'em.