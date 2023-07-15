Watermelon Rinds: The Secret Superfood We've Been Throwing Out

A cup of watermelon has less than 1 gram of fiber and more than 9 grams of sugar. The rind, on the other hand, is about 16% fiber by weight, according to a 2022 study featured in the American-Eurasian Journal of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. On top of that, it's lower in sugar than the flesh. Dietary fiber increases satiety, slows sugar absorption into the bloodstream, and may reduce cholesterol levels. Plus, it keeps you regular and supports digestive health.

In a 2021 study, researchers asked two groups of people to drink watermelon juice with or without rind. Subjects who consumed the juice with watermelon rinds experienced greater feelings of fullness and had lower postprandial blood sugar levels than those drinking plain watermelon juice, reports Current Developments in Nutrition. These beneficial effects were most likely due to the dietary fiber in the rind.

The rind also boasts high doses of citrulline, an amino acid with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective effects. Yellow watermelons have three times more citrulline in the rind than red watermelons and twice more than orange watermelons, according to a 2005 study published in the Journal of Chromatography A. This nutrient may protect against cancer, reduce intestinal inflammation, and increase protein synthesis, notes the journal Molecules. "And for avid athletes who may work out multiple times a day, l-citrulline could increase your performance and help you recover faster," notes Devon Peart, RD, MHSc, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.