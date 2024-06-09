The Discontinued Costco Pretzel We're Dying To See Back In The Food Court

Becoming a Costco member has plenty of perks: Bulk shopping at low prices, saving on Kirkland brand gas, and even free samples of inventory while you walk around the warehouse. The ever-forgiving return policy alone is enough to tempt even the most hesitant shopper into snagging a gold-star membership. But one of the biggest reasons to maintain your Costco membership is for access to the food court.

No matter when you make your grocery run, you'll likely have to wait in a line to get your hands on a Kirkland hot dog and soft drink for just $1.50. The popular destination for cheap, high-quality bites is so beloved that Costco recently had to crack down on non-members eating at the food court. While many shoppers have no notes about the food court's menu, others remember when Costco offered more unique options like a soft cinnamon sugar pretzel. The soft pretzel option at Costco food courts was thick, soft, and sugary, with a dusting of both cinnamon and powdered sugar. Sadly, the item was removed over a decade ago, making way for the cinnamon churro, which has also since been retired from many of Costco's locations, according to Fox 11. While it may be a distant memory, we wish Costco would bring back a soft pretzel option so a new generation of members could try it for themselves.