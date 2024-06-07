The Material Of Your Pie Iron Makes A Difference For Campfire Cooking

Camping might be a time-honored summertime tradition, but let's be honest: No one likes camping for the rock-hard ground, suspiciously damp sleeping bags, and lack of bathroom facilities. We love camping because of the food cooked over a campfire or on a grill set up beneath a wide open night sky. Let's just say that campfire queso is the cheesy dip you need for your next camping trip, and you can thank us later. No matter how simple or sophisticated your menu is, mountain pies are essential treats for any camping trip. And for those, you'll need a pie iron.

A pie iron is a must-have camping accessory that's as versatile as you want it to be. Use it with bread and fillings for a grilled sandwich or a patty melt. Bring some pizza dough along for a campfire version of hot pockets, or use waffles for a sweet breakfast or dessert. Imagination is your only limit, but here's a question: Does it matter what kind of pie iron you purchase?

Absolutely. Research pie irons and you'll find there are two main choices. You'll probably find you need to decide if you want an aluminum pie iron or a cast iron one, and there are advantages and disadvantages to both. Let's talk about what you'll get with each one, and we'll help you decide which is best for you.