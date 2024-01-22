Mountain Pies Are Essential Treats For Your Next Camping Trip

The best pairing for a crackling campfire after dark is, of course, a nice warm treat. Preferably something sweet and gooey, certainly something warm, and definitely something loaded with flavor. As you take a bite and gaze into the dancing flames, this delectable snack should enhance the cozy feeling of being on a vacation in the woods. Looking for the ideal sweet to meet these needs? Look no further than the mountain pie.

As tasty as it is easy to make, the mountain pie is a backcountry staple. Unfortunately, cooking outside can be pretty involved. Between Dutch ovens and pop-up kitchens, outdoor cooks rely on a lot of tools to prepare scrumptious camp spreads. As the moon rises over the stars and the campfire banter begins, leaving the fire to crank up the propane stove is probably the last thing on your mind. Mountain pies offer the perfect solution. With a few simple ingredients and nothing more than a roaring campfire, you can enjoy the night sky with a sweet treat in hand.