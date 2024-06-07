Upgrade Canned Veggies With Bacon Grease And You'll Never Look Back

Canned vegetables are an easy, convenient way to green up your dinner plate at a moment's notice. But the vegetables are pre-cooked and often preserved with little to no seasoning, leaving much to be desired in terms of flavor. Not to mention, canned vegetables sometimes have a mushy texture, so unless you're planning to incorporate them into a casserole or baked dish, this quality is quite off-putting.

But that doesn't mean you should swear off canned vegetables altogether. You could add your own seasoning or dowse the veggies in a tasty sauce. But a more creative way to heat and firm up those veggies is to cook them in bacon grease. The rendered fat from bacon can crisp up lifeless canned vegetables, effectively making them taste like, well, bacon! And there's no need to search for bacon grease in the grocery aisles. Simply fry up a few pieces of bacon for breakfast and you have a delicious way to use up the leftover bacon grease. If you're cooking for a fussy family of picky eaters, the smell of bacon grease wafting through the kitchen will be hard to resist and may convert the vegetable-averse to actually enjoying their veggies.