The Best Way To Store Your Homemade French Fried Onions

Back in ye olde times, french fried onions were mostly relegated to one of several polarizing Thanksgiving Day sides: The green bean casserole. Love or hate the casserole, it's impossible to deny that there's something about that crispy, crunchy, oniony goodness that always got sprinkled on top. Today, we know that french fried onions are good for so much more than green bean casserole, and there are so many uses that you may be considering making your own.

Should you? Absolutely. Why? For starters, it allows you to control exactly what goes into the recipe, and the sodium is key here. Some commercial brands of french fried onions have as much as 60 milligrams of sodium per two tablespoons, and that can add up quickly. At home, you can opt to replace that salt with celery salt, Creole seasoning, or flavors like smoked paprika. But once you've made a batch of delicious french fried onions, how do you keep them fresh and crunchy?

It's incredibly easy to make mistakes while storing your onions, and some of those mistakes can shave quite a bit off the shelf life. When it comes to french fried onions, there's one thing that's key — making sure they're in a dry and airtight place.