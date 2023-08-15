Mayo Is An Excellent Binding Agent To Keep Meat Moist

Mayonnaise may be the most divisive condiment in America. There are plenty of people who sing its praises and can't imagine a sandwich without it, but there are just as many people who absolutely loathe the stuff with a burning passion. Maybe they're only around 20% of the population, but man, are they loud about how mayo is awful, yucky, terrible — the worst.

The thing a lot of mayo haters forget, though, is that even if you don't like mayo as a condiment on its own merits, it has vast applications in cooking and brings a lot more than just flavor to the table. It's not quite a French mother sauce (although some historical sources have listed it as a "cold mother sauce"), but mayo is up there in terms of cooking utility. And one of its best uses is as a binding agent in meat dishes.

The creamy condiment works to hold everything together. It's also essential for keeping the meat juicy and moist.