The Versatile Frozen Hot Peppers We Don't Leave Costco Without

Home chefs are encouraged to avoid falling for common frozen food myths, including misinformation regarding lack of nutrition or diminished quality. The fact is that frozen food can be just as tasty and nutritious as fresh items, while also being amazingly convenient, as illustrated by Daily Meal's list of hidden treasures found in Costco's frozen food section. Among the many great selections are the New Mexico Select Hot Green Chile Peppers, which come in a sizable 5-pound bag.

These green peppers introduce a pleasant bit of heat to recipes, but they also add a little smokiness thanks to fire roasting. And as a non-GMO product, you won't need to worry about the potentially harmful effects on health, which are not fully understood at this time. Costco's green chiles also come chopped, which makes for easy prep when adding them to recipes. Prices are likely to vary from location to location, but you can't deny that these peppers are a great buy when bulk foods are concerned. This is especially true for households that use green chiles in a variety of preparations.