Start Frying Your Eggs In Feta Cheese And Thank Us Later

Thanks to a viral video from food writer and recipe developer Grace Elkus, you can easily follow along to create feta fried eggs at home. Elkus likes to season the fried egg with black pepper and red pepper flakes, serving it on a tortilla slathered in mashed avocado, but you can season and serve it how you like. However, there are a few key elements of the recipe to remember so you can make sure your feta-fried eggs are at their best.

First of all, the quality of the feta cheese you use matters. A pre-crumbled variety is sufficient but may melt and burn quicker than a full block of feta cheese that you crumble yourself. If you can buy only a full-fat block of feta cheese in brine, you'll have the best-tasting, creamiest feta possible. It'll also melt easily and have enough fat to cook the egg in. A fat-free feta variety will miss these two key qualities. If you want to make sure you're not scraping the egg from the pan once it's done, use your best non-stick cookware. If you don't have a non-stick pan, add a bit of oil to the pan before cooking and the egg should slide off easily once it's done. Don't make the common egg-frying mistake of overheating the pan, as the feta and egg white edges could crisp and burn up before the rest of the egg finishes cooking.