14 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Fish Sandwiches At Home

When we make fast food classics at home, it's fish sandwiches every time. Fish sandwiches are often the butt of the joke in fast food restaurants, but there's a reason why more chains are including them on their menus. They provide a light alternative to heavier fast food choices while remaining satisfying, and with just a few ingredients, their sensory elements (the crispy fish, the soft bun, the creamy tartar sauce) are all the more noticeable and pleasing. Crucially, fish sandwiches also offer an alternative to meat during periods of religious observance like Lent.

If you can't find a fish sandwich in your favorite fast food restaurant, though, the good news is that making one at home is easy enough ... if you know what you're doing, that is. This simple-looking sandwich can be surprisingly easy to ruin, and by frying the fish in the wrong oil, using the wrong temperature, or cutting it to the wrong size, you can end up with a meal you'd rather throw out. Getting your seasoning wrong or using the wrong batter recipe, meanwhile, can make your fish sandwich tasteless and disappointing. Thankfully, with our tips, you needn't make any of those mistakes again. ‌