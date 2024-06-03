The Discontinued Trader Joe's Veggie Burger We Probably Won't Get Back

Another Reddit user commented on the aforementioned post, mentioning that they appreciated that the Trader Joe's Hi-Protein Veggie Burger was "one of the few soy and gluten-free burger choices" besides being a veggie burger. This unique feature is notable, as there are plenty of unhealthy store-bought veggie burgers on the market that are not soy and gluten-free in addition to being vegan, which is a key marketing point for soy or gluten-intolerant shoppers. And with vegetarianism and veganism steadily on the rise in America, it seems Trader Joe's understood the advantages of offering this product. So why did it choose to discontinue it?

Per Trader Joe's discontinued product feedback page on its website, "We do not enter into the decision to discontinue a product lightly ... If a product is not earning its spot on our shelves, then we discontinue it to make room for something new."

While no specific comment from the company has been made regarding discontinuing the Hi-Protein Veggie Burger, it's safe to assume that the product's sales simply weren't up to par with other products. But if you're a former fan, you can leave a note to the team expressing disappointment so they can consider it for future products.