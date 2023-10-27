14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Veggie Burgers

It's no secret that vegetarian diets can provide a wealth of health benefits. Removing meat from your diet and embracing plant-based alternatives can result in a higher overall consumption of key vitamins, minerals, and fiber and a lower consumption of saturated fat and cholesterol. This can mean that vegetarians have less risk of several chronic diseases, like type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Overall, vegetarian groups tend to have a longer lifespan in comparison to the general population, according to a review published in the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

However, this is all relative. As demand for vegetarian alternatives to meat has shot up, food companies have responded with endless products — and some of these products really aren't that good for you, making it entirely possible to be a vegetarian and still eat unhealthily. One of the most widely available of these products is the humble veggie burger. While some veggie burgers can be relatively healthy, others are highly processed, containing high amounts of salt and additives, while seriously lacking in protein. In our list, we rounded up the veggie burgers with the highest sodium and lowest protein contents while assessing products for any additional ingredients that might cause concern. ‌