The Key Ingredient That Gives Veggie Burgers A Meat-Like Texture

When you shop for plant-based burgers at the grocery store, it's pretty easy to find options that both look like meat and have a similar texture when cooked. However, if you attempt to make them from scratch, that flavor and consistency is a lot harder to get right. The most common way to make your veggie burgers taste meatier is by using mushrooms, as they contain glutamate, an amino acid that's also present in meat. When it comes to the texture though, mushrooms unfortunately aren't very burger-like. Fungi are a fun addition, to be sure, but for a true texture boost you'll need to crack some nutshells.

Homemade veggie burgers tend to be mushy due to too much moisture being present, and mushrooms are naturally absorbent. High-moisture veggies like zucchini, eggplant, and other common veggie burger add-ins are also often to blame. While draining these veggies and cooking them down until the water evaporates out can certainly help reduce mushiness, incorporating sturdy, chewy walnuts can give veggie burgers a meat-like texture with very little effort.