Grill Your Honeydew Melon This Summer And Taste The Magic

Refreshing, juicy, and sweet, fruit is a staple at summertime cookouts and poolside picnics. But you shouldn't just eat any old fruit during the summer. Fruit that's at its peak during the summertime is sweeter, juicier, and more nutrient-dense than out-of-season fruit. From apricots to blueberries and bananas, one of the most commonly enjoyed summertime fruits is melons, including the decadent and sizable honeydew melon. But this summer, branch out and taste the magic of honeydew melon when it is grilled.

Although it's an unconventional way to enjoy the pastel green fruit, you'd be surprised at just how delicious and adventurous grilled honeydew melon is. Though grilling is often reserved for hearty meats like beer-cooked bratwurst and double-stacked burgers, this cooking method caramelizes the natural sugars of honeydew melon to develop a candy-sweet taste. As those dulcet flavors evolve, the grill gives the flesh a smoky, campfire finish reminiscent of a dessert-inspired summer barbecue. While it may seem impossible to pair grilled honeydew with other provisions, its sweet and smoky flavor accentuates many dishes, ensuring that your options for plating the grilled fruit are never limited.

Not only is this grilled delicacy tasty and versatile, but it's also easy to prepare. Honeydew is firm and can hold up to the heat of a grill without collapsing or disintegrating into an inedible pile of mush. Simply dice the melon, skewer it, and let it grill on all sides until it's golden brown.