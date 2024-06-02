The Canned Spinach Brand We Avoid At All Costs

Kroger takes pride in its private brands, which means shoppers can generally be assured of quality while shaving a few bucks off their grocery bills when purchasing Kroger brand. However, according to Daily Meal's ranking of canned spinach brands, one particular item leaves much to be desired. In our taste test, Kroger Leaf Spinach in a can finished last, thanks to tasting "like absolutely nothing" and having a mushy texture.

Kroger's canned spinach also has some nutritional issues to be aware of. According to the product's label, a 4½-ounce serving of this canned spinach contains 13% of the recommended daily sodium for a 2,000-calorie diet. Additionally, the label cautions that the product may have peanuts or peanut derivatives in it, posing a risk to people with allergies. The Kroger website even recommends other options with higher nutrition ratings, including Kroger's canned leaf spinach with no salt added. Overall, shoppers are probably better off looking elsewhere when stocking up on this staple canned veggie.