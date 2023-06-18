7 Canned Spinach Brands, Ranked

When we decided to take on the challenge of ranking canned spinach, we had reservations about the prospect. While we love fresh spinach, we have always been less enthusiastic about the canned iteration. If you have been served spinach straight out of the can and microwaved without anything being done to season it, you might have been left with some not-so-leafy green-related trauma. But be mindful that canned spinach has a place in our world. It is cost-effective, has a long shelf-life, is convenient, highly nutritious, and can help supplement your diet when you cannot obtain fresh spinach.

What we didn't bank on was that finding canned spinach was like searching for a proverbial needle in a haystack. In four days, we went to 11 grocery stores, including numerous well-known grocery chains, and could only find seven brands to review. Once we sat down to begin our evaluations, we factored in the following: smell, color, texture, flavor, aftertaste, residual mouthfeel, the amount of brine in each can, sodium content, and allergen warnings.

In our rankings, we will note particular issues with each brand along with our overall review, ranking them from worst to best. We will also provide some recommendations for making each more palatable or what type of recipe you may consider using them in. Without further ado, here is our list of canned spinach brands ranked.