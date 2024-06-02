Once You Cook Frozen Fries On The Grill There's No Going Back

Burgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob are just a few of the essential backyard barbecue classics to include at your next outdoor gathering. However, there is a less common (yet equally tasty) food probably sitting in your freezer right now: frozen french fries. Fries are an easy and delicious addition to the grill, as well as a bona fide crowd pleaser when it comes to cookouts.

Both gas and charcoal grills are capable of reaching extremely high temperatures, which means your frozen fries will cook relatively fast. In fact, this side dish may be ready to serve in as little as 15 minutes when placed on a grill. As for flavor, grilling frozen fries introduces a smoky element that's not achievable when you place them in the oven. Because individual fries can easily fall between grates, be sure to add a layer of aluminum foil to the grill before getting started. You can also use a grill basket, which is a handy device suitable for all types of food.