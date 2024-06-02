Onion Soup Mix Gives Roast Chicken A Serious Umami Boost

These onion soup mix packets are a favorite ingredient for a classic crowd-pleasing onion dip. Onions have a high concentration of glutamate, which is essentially the chemical compound that give food the umami taste that keeps you coming back for more. The dehydrated onion soup mix takes this even further, deepening the glutamate concentration. While you can simply create a dry spice rub with the onion soup mix, you may want to combine it with a fat, such as your favorite cooking oil or butter, to help keep the meat juicy.

If you want to imbue the roast chicken with flavor, the onion soup mix can also be incorporated into a marinade. Mix the onion soup mix into your wet ingredients instead of chopping fresh onion or garlic. You can even incorporate the onion soup mix into mayo when roasting chicken thighs.

For the mayo methods, chicken thighs are first browned in a pan before you add a combination of onion soup mix and mayo to coat the chicken. This method works because it imparts the seasoning of the soup, while also trapping in moisture under a layer of mayo. You can also find what works best with the onion soup mix for yourself. One thing to keep in mind — the onion soup mix has a high amount of sodium, so be careful if adding additional salt to the chicken, as it can easily turn too salty.