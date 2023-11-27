Onion Soup Mix Is The Ingredient You're Missing For Incredible Meatloaf

Meatloaf is an easy dish that requires few ingredients. In addition to ground meat, meatloaf recipes typically call for a binder such as eggs, breadcrumbs, sometimes a liquid like milk or water, and various seasonings for flavor. You can avoid the fuss of gathering, measuring, and adding various seasonings by adding a simple packet of onion soup mix to the ground meat mixture.

It's easy: Fold the soup mix into the meat, then add the other ingredients, form the meatloaf, and bake it as usual. If you're one of the legions of meatloaf fans who think it's not true meatloaf without a ketchup glaze, layer it on top of the loaf when it still has 20 minutes to 30 minutes left to bake.

One thing to remember if you add onion soup mix to your meatloaf is to be careful to not over-salt the dish. Concentrated onion soup mix tends to have a lot of sodium, with one packet totaling more than 2,000 milligrams. Adding additional salt to the ground meat mixture could make your meatloaf too salty. Also, since seasoned bread crumbs are often heavily salted, consider using plain bread crumbs instead. And don't add more than one packet of soup mix unless you're doubling the recipe.